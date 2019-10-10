|
Cecilia Sophia (Peaschek) Maurer
Manitowoc - Cecilia Sophia (Peaschek) Maurer passed from this life surrounded by family on Monday, October 7, at her home in Manitowoc.
Cecilia (Cele) spent her 88 years embracing the joys of her life, especially family. Her 62-year marriage to high school sweetheart Charles Maurer begat ten children, to whom she provided never-ending energy, guidance, and love. She was enthusiastically involved in the activities of her children and 25 grandchildren, and could be seen supporting them at their concerts, athletic events, graduations, birthdays, and other activities. She often commented that the years of a bustling household and whirlwind, nonstop activity were the best years of her life. Perhaps most telling, she noted that she "loved seeing ten cereal bowls on the counter after breakfast; it made me feel so proud and good to be a Mom."
Cecilia was also proud of her Polish heritage, and a devout Catholic. She prayerfully marched for pro-life throughout the United States alongside Cardinal Timothy Dolan, and participated in multiple "March for Life" events in Washington DC. Cele also pilgrimaged to Fatima and Lourdes, worshipped at the chapel of St Francis of Assisi, and utilized her nursing skills in Haiti. Cecilia was a lector for many years at St. Francis of Assisi Church, Holy Family Memorial Chapel, Calvary Mausoleum, and Felician Village.
Cecilia's love of life was also evidenced by her multiyear commitment to La Leche League and her volunteer work at Holy Family Memorial Hospital. She was a member of the Eagles Club and served on the Calvary Mausoleum operating committee.
Previously, Cecilia graduated from St. Mary's School of Nursing (Milwaukee) in 1952 and matriculated from Manitowoc Lincoln High School in 1949.
Cecilia was predeceased by her loving husband Charles, and is survived by her ten children, 25 grandchildren, her sister Marilyn (Peaschek) Staudt, other relatives, and countless friends.
Visitation is on Sunday, October 13 from 3-5 PM at Pfeffer Funeral Home, Manitowoc, followed by a prayer service. A Mass will be held on Monday, October 14 at 11AM at St Mary's (St. Francis of Assisi on Marshall Street), Manitowoc, following a public viewing from 10-11 AM.
Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family by visiting www.pfefferfuneralhome.com. A complete obituary is available there as well.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Pro-Life Wisconsin, and Citizens for a Pro-Life Society. Donations will also be used for services in memory of the deceased.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019