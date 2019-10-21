Services
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
(262) 673-4700
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Berndt-Ledesma Funeral Home
226 South Main Street
Hartford, WI 53027
Cecilia T. Pehowski Notice
Cecilia T. (nee Kurkowski) Pehowski

Slinger - Of Slinger Was Born to Eternal Life Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the age of 97 years.

She is survived by her children; David (Kathy), Thomas, Paul Pehowski and Darlene. Also surviving is her sister and a brother, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.

Visitation is Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11AM-Noon at the funeral home. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home at Noon. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.

Online condolences may be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019
