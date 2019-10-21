|
|
Cecilia T. (nee Kurkowski) Pehowski
Slinger - Of Slinger Was Born to Eternal Life Wednesday October 16, 2019 at the age of 97 years.
She is survived by her children; David (Kathy), Thomas, Paul Pehowski and Darlene. Also surviving is her sister and a brother, 7 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren other relatives and friends.
Visitation is Wednesday, October 23, 2019 from 11AM-Noon at the funeral home. Funeral service will follow at the funeral home at Noon. Entombment Holy Cross Cemetery in Milwaukee.
Online condolences may be placed on our website at www.berndt-ledesma.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019