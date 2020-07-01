Celestina Villarreal

Celestina VillarrealPassed away peacefully on Saturday, June 27, 2020 at the age of 87. Loving wife to the late Inocencio and dear mother to Inocencio Jr. (Sally), Oscar (Ruth), Raquel (Stanley), David (Rose) and Rene (Cheryl). Also survived by 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren. Visitation at the funeral home on Thursday, July 2 from 9 to 11 AM with Mass of Christian Burial at St. Matthews Church (9303 S Chicago Rd, Oak Creek) at 12 PM. Entombment Forest Hill Memorial Park. Face masks will be required. Church capacity of 50 people.