Services
Heritage Funeral Home
4800 South 84th Street
Greenfield, WI 53228
(414) 281-5533
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Wake
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Joseph Convent
1501 So. Layton Blvd.
Milwaukee, WI
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019
1:30 PM
Mt. Olivet Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Celestine Schall
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sister Celestine Schall SSSF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sister Celestine Schall SSSF Notice
Sister Celestine Schall, SSSF

Milwaukee - November 21th, 2019. Age 92. Dear sister of Agnes Dawson, Jack Schall and Ted Schall. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 75 years.

Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday November 27th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Celestine's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline