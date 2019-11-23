|
Sister Celestine Schall, SSSF
Milwaukee - November 21th, 2019. Age 92. Dear sister of Agnes Dawson, Jack Schall and Ted Schall. Further survived by many nieces, nephews, friends, and the School Sisters of St. Francis community with whom she shared life for 75 years.
Visitation at St. Joseph Convent, 1501 So. Layton Blvd., Milwaukee, on Wednesday November 27th, at 9:30 a.m., Wake service at 10:00 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 a.m. Interment 1:30 p.m. at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to School Sisters of St. Francis are appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019