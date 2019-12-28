|
Chad A. Bickler
Wind Lake - Age 42. Taken too soon December 26, 2019. Loving son of Diane Bickler (William Seiske) and the late Robert Bickler. Beloved brother and best friend of Clayton Bickler. Special nephew of Phyllis (Gary) Johnson and Orin Lindahl. Further survived by his dear cousins Scott (Venita) Johnson, Brian Johnson, other aunts, uncles, cousins; and many life-long special friends. Chad's favorite things in life included entertaining family and friends, watching sports along with fantasy football leagues, going to baseball games, golfing and cheering his beloved Pittsburgh Penguins Hockey Team. He loved going on family vacations, camping, fishing, including ice fishing on Wind Lake. Visitation at Hartson Funeral Home on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 7 PM. * Please note: Funeral Service for Sat. 1/4 is pending, please check funeral home website for time and location.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019