Kleist, Chad M. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday, August 7, 2019 at the age of 38. Preceded in death by his father Arthur. He is survived by the love of his life Cassie and children; Chastidie, Chrissilie and Charlyie. Brother to Jamie (Toni) Czajka, Johanna Kleist and Debbie Kleist. Dear son to Patricia. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation at Trinity Lutheran Church (7900 Nicholson Rd, Caledonia) on Thursday, August 15 from 4 to 6 PM with a service at 6 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 11, 2019