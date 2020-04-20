|
|
Chad W. Powell
Milwaukee - Passed away on Friday, April 17, 2020 at the age of 49. Cherished son of William and Mary Powell and Marjorie Arnett. Loving partner for 8 years of Edward R. Miller. Beloved grandson of Annalou Arnett. Chad is preceded in death by his brother Ronald Powell and grandparents; Vada and Boyd Powell, Christine and Donald Kelly, and Ray Arnett. Chad is further survived by many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Chad was a rather subtly amazing man. He was raised Quaker and was kind, peaceful, and gentle and engaging. He loved joshing and bantering and was extraordinarily emotionally intelligent. Empathic and engaging, self-effacing, yet shy and private he could put anyone at ease. Anyone, regardless of race or gender or station in life, could be a friend. He genuinely loved people, loved to drive a bus, work for the benefit of others, loved to socialize, and laugh. We lost a great soul, a quietly warm human being, a good man.
Chad cared deeply about the poor, the homeless, and people with disabilities. He often talked about them with compassion. If you are so moved, please make a donation to the Milwaukee chapter of Repairers of the Breach (repairers.org), which provides services for the homeless, to Tandem restaurant (tandemmke.com), which is providing free meals for those in need, or to a local food pantry of your choice.
Due to current health restrictions, private services will be held with family. Funeral Services will be streamed live on Friday, April 24, 2020 at 11AM. A public memorial service will be held at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 20 to Apr. 22, 2020