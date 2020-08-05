1/
Chan Nan Leong
Chan Nan Leong

Chan Nan Leong, was welcomed to heaven on Friday July 31st, 2020 at the age of 88. As the patriarch, he was a beloved husband, father, father-in-law, grandfather and well-respected member of the community. He is survived by his wife May Sui, children Li Yi (Kar Wing), Min (Xiao Huan), Lai Jing (Shang Ren), Laiho (Tin Po), Lihua (Fan Xiong) and grandchildren - Daryl, Allen (Miyuki), Alex, Allison, Eric, Elizabeth, Aaron, Caroline, Ellen, Daniel, Edward, Emily.

He was a brilliant and hardworking renaissance man with professions as an Educator and Architect in China and reinvented himself as a world-class chef when he immigrated to the US. When he retired, he became an amazing artist and painter.

Chan enjoyed calligraphy, gardening, traveling, hiking, watching the Milwaukee Bucks, and expanding his knowledge as a lifelong learner through activities like visiting the Milwaukee Art Museum. Spending time with his family and friends was always a top priority.

His generosity and kindness knew no boundaries and he left a positive impact on everyone he met. Chan's legacy of selflessness, grit, sacrifice, devotion and graciousness touched everyone he met.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday August 11th, 2020 (11AM -12PM) at Wisconsin Memorial Park inside of the Chapel of Chimes

(13235 W Capitol Drive, Brookfield, WI 53005) where flowers will be accepted.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Aug. 5 to Aug. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
11
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Wisconsin Memorial Park inside of the Chapel of Chimes
