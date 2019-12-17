Services
Heritage Funeral Home
3801 South Howell Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53207
(414) 744-7039
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
8:30 AM
St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center
3221 S. Lake Dr.,
Saint Francis, WI
View Map
Prayer Service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center
3221 S. Lake Dr.
Saint Francis, WI
View Map
Memorial service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
9:45 AM
St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center
3221 S. Lake Dr.,
Saint Francis, WI
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center
3221 S. Lake Dr.
Saint Francis, WI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Charlene Chang
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sr. Charlene Chang OSF

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sr. Charlene Chang OSF Notice
Sr. Charlene Chang, OSF

St. Francis - Sister Charlene Chang was born to Eternal Life Dec. 15, 2019, age 98. Survivors include the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi with whom she shared life for 78 years; nieces and nephews in China. Funeral services will be held at St. Francis Convent San Damiano Center, 3221 S. Lake Dr., Saint Francis Wis.) Thurs., Dec.19: Welcome and Visitation, 8:30 AM; Morning Prayer, 9:30 AM; Time of Remembering, 9:40 AM; Mass of Christian Burial, 10:00 AM, followed by burial at Holy Sepulcher Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Sisters of St. Francis of Assisi Memorial Fund would be appreciated.

logo


logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Dec. 17 to Dec. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlene's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Heritage Funeral Home
Download Now
jsonline