Charlene "Kim" MonksGreenfield - (nee Dex) Born to Eternal Life on Thursday, May 7, 2020 at the age of 62 surrounded by family. Beloved wife of William "Bill" Monks for 32 years. Precious mom of Lisa Pesqueira (Vince Murillo), J.J. Pesqueira and Lindsey Monks. Cherished grandma of Omar, Gaby, Nina, Vincente, and J.J. Jr. Dear sister of Ernie (Sandy) Dex, Jackie (Eugene) Carr, Mickie (Chuck) Hoffmeier, Lisa (Steve) Lesh, Cheryl (Doug) Larson, and the late David Joseph. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Kim is preceded in death by her parents Ernest and Marion "Dolly" Dex, and beloved Pat Harris. Interment at St. Adalbert Cemetery.Kim was proud of her 28 year career at St. Francis Hospital. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Kim was a strong-willed and spirited woman who lived life on her own terms. The love that she had for all can never be replaced.Due to current gathering restrictions, visitation and funeral services will be private for family and close friends. A live stream of Kim's funeral services will be viewable online on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 6:00 P.M.