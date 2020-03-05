|
Charles A. Cahill III
Waukesha - Charles A. Cahill III '51 mcl, M.D. '55 died March 1, 2020 in Waukesha, WI following a brief hospitalization. He was born on March 2, 1930, in Milwaukee, WI to the late Charles A. and Beatrice Cahill. He attended elementary school at the former Milwaukee State Teachers College (now UW-Milwaukee) and secondary school at the former Milwaukee Country Day School (now University School of Milwaukee). Following Harvard and Harvard Medical School he pursued post-graduate training at the University of North Carolina Medical Center, Menninger Foundation and NYU-Bellevue Medical Center. After active duty in the USNR-MC at the U.S. Naval Hospital, St. Albans, NY, he launched his career at the height of the Kennedy administration's enthusiasm for the community mental health movement and eventually was associated with/developed 18 centers in southeastern/east-central Wisconsin. He also was appointed to serve with the Wisconsin Legislative Council at this time. Another appointment to the army reserve led to retirement as LTC, USAR-MC. Following retirement from active practice in 2003, he joined the panel of examiners for the Waukesha County Circuit Court and continued to practice until his final retirement at the age of eighty-eight. The author of numerous scientific publications, his interests spanned the gamut: development of a novel treatment of alcohol recidivists, applications of computer technology to psychiatry, a new chemotherapy for schizophrenia, and a singular approach to a lifesaving application for veterinary medicine published in the veterinary literature. A Distinguished Life Fellow of the American Psychiatric Association, he also served as a regional examiner for the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology. During his high school years, he was a member of an orchestral ensemble that later became the Milwaukee Symphony Orchestra. In his later years he wrote historical articles and published a well-received history of the Milwaukee transit system. His spouse, Patricia, and a sister, Carlyn, survive. Visitation will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. until the 11:00 a.m. memorial service all to be held at First Baptist Church of Waukesha, 247 Wisconsin Ave., Waukesha, WI 53186.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2020