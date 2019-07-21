Services
Fabian, Charles A. Born to eternal life July 13, 2019 age 93. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Jansen) of 61 years of marriage. Dear father of michael (Jennifer Mutz), John (the late Katie) and Charles (Christine Ackerman). Proud grandfather of Melissa, Robert, Julian, Kailyn, Thomas, Adam, Ashley, Alison, Nicholas, Andrew and 3 great-grandchildren. Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Charles was a proud Navy Veteran of WWII. He was the former owner of Chicago Bakery and dedicated baker for Meurer's Bakery and Blue Mound Country Club. His greatest passion was dancing the polka with Patricia. A memorial mass will be held Saturday July 27th at 11:00 am at Christ King Church, 2604 N. Swan Blvd., Milwaukee. Visitation Saturday at the church 9:00 am until time of mass.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 21, 2019
