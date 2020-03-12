|
|
Charles A. Moffatt
Greendale - "Chuck" Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, March 8, 2020 age 79 years. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Juskowski) for 55 years. Loving father of Coleen (Greg) Bird and Brian (Asia) Moffatt. Grandfather of Kamryn. Dear brother of Marolyn Kutz (Pete). Further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Visitation Wednesday, March 18 at ST. ALPHONSUS PARISH, 6060 W. Loomis Road , Greendale from 9:30-10:45 am. Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 11:00 am. Private entombment Mt. Olivet Cemetery.
Chuck was the proud founder of CAMCO Chemical in 1979.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Mar. 12 to Mar. 15, 2020