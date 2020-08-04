Charles "Chuck" A. PerryCharles "Chuck" Alling Perry, passed away peacefully at age 85, surrounded by his immediate family on Saturday, August 1, 2020. Born to Raymond and Martha (Nee Hahm) Perry on September 21, 1934. Wed to Marilyn Kolda on September 22, 1956. Father to Charles (Suzanne) Perry Jr., John (Brenda) Perry and Catherine (Charles) Walter. Grandfather to Lauren (Zach) Hallum, Jake (Gina) Walter, Elizabeth (Andrew) Wallace, Joe (Dana) Perry, Anne Perry, Jeff Perry, Chase (Jessie) Perry, Maggie (William) Mettelman, Tommy Perry, Christian (Sydney) Perry. Great Grandfather to Naomi, Lewis, Ezra, and Julian Wallace; Cole, Troy and Mitch Hallum. Survived by brother Ray (Janice) Perry and brother in law Robert Kolda. He will be missed by other relatives and many friends.Chuck was raised in Wauwatosa, WI where he attended Longfellow Junior High School. It was there that he met the love of his life Marilyn, from whom he never wavered and held tight to through the very end. Their marriage lasted almost 64 years. While at Wauwatosa High School, Chuck was voted "Most Valuable Player" and co-captained and starred on the boys varsity basketball team. He remained close friends throughout the years with many of his teammates. Following high school, Chuck attended Michigan State University for one year before following his heart back to Wisconsin to be nearer to his dear Marilyn, and graduated at UW Madison in 1956.Chuck and Marilyn started their young family in Wauwatosa where Chuck joined Wauwatosa Savings and Loan. He remained there for the duration of his professional career, rising to the level of Chairman of the Board, and retiring after 40 years. Chuck's business and financial acumen were recognized by others as he sat on the boards of numerous other lending institutions and foundations. He enjoyed investing in real estate and loved managing his apartment buildings. Helping others achieve home ownership was always one of his greatest joys, as he believed it to be a big part of living the "American Dream".Outside of the business world, Chuck enjoyed and pursued many activities; most involving being outdoors. He loved the game of Croquet and became a Championship player. He traveled to many tournaments with his wife around the southern states. He enjoyed many years of tennis at Western Racquet Club, golf at Bluemound Country Club, skiing, sailing, and fishing with family and friends. He was virtually unbeatable at gin, cribbage, chess, and backgammon. He was a member of the Ne Pee Nauk Hunting Club and the Wauwatosa Rotary Club.Chuck and Marilyn traveled the world extensively with many trips to the islands and beaches to swim and sail. Their European travels were always fun - Switzerland being a highlight. They spent many years vacationing on Hilton Head Island where they had a home. In addition, they often vacationed with their children, and later on their grandchildren. In the early 1970's, they were introduced to Naples, FL. They lived in a few homes there before retiring to a Senior Community two years ago. Above all, his favorite place to spend time with family was his cottage near Cedar Grove on Lake Michigan.A private family service will be held. Memorial donations can be directed to Brookfield Christian School 14155 W Burleigh Rd, Brookfield, WI 53005, Milwaukee Lutheran High School 9700 W Grantosa Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53222 or to the Wauwatosa Historical Society 7406 Hillcrest Dr, Milwaukee, WI 53213.Chuck's family is grateful for the nurses and staff at Columbia St. Mary's ICU for the care they provided.He was so loved, admired and respected by his family, business associates, and everyone he met. He was always helpful and saw goodness in everyone.