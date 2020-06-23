Charles A. Winterhalter
Last of the Dead River Boys, passed peacefully into Eternal Life on June 19, 2020, at the age of 93. Reunited with the love of his life Rosemary (nee Corbett) following 68 years of marriage. Loving father of Diane Howard, Jimmy (Laura), Thomas (Carole), and Joe Winterhalter. Proud grandpa of Heather (Ben) Bauer, Katie (Justin) DeBold, and Brett Winterhalter. Great-grandpa to Zoey DeBold. Further survived by sister-in-law, Kathleen Galioto, nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. In addition to his wife, Rosemary, preceded in death by his parents, Louis and Anna, son, Daniel, grandson, Justin, and two sisters, Elizabeth and Jane. The family gives special thanks to Elli H. with deepest gratitude for her compassion and outstanding care provided to our dad. Due to the current health crisis, private family services will be held with placement at Holy Cross Catholic Cemetery.








