Charles B. "Charlie" Moelter
Lake Geneva - Charles B. "Charlie" Moelter, 93, Lake Geneva, WI, died Sunday July 12, 2020. Husband of Joanne Gasperik, father of Susan, Charles (Suzanne), Bruno and the late Steven. Grandfather of Tim (Letizia) O'Connell, Shane Clayton, Michael (Anne Worley) Moelter, Bob Moelter, Erica (Ted Ziemba), Kevin (Ashlie) and Kyle Moelter. Great-grandfather of Nicholas, Danny, James, Zachary, Sarah Adelaide, Charlie, Dylan, Ahna, William and Lucas. Visitation Sunday July 19 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. Derrick Funeral Home, Lake Geneva, WI. Private Mass of Christian Burial St. Francis deSales Catholic Church. Burial St. Francis deSales Cemetery. To sign the on-line guest registry go to: www.derrickfuneralhome.com.




MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Derrick Funeral Home
800 Park Drive
Lake Geneva, WI 53147
(262) 248-2031
