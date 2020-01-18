|
|
Charles Bruere Foote
Milwaukee - Born in New York, New York on July 28, 1928. Charlie died peacefully a little before 7 am on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, with all his immediate family in the house. We will miss him. He is survived by his wife Laurel Maney, his children and grandchildren, other relatives and many friends.
No memorial service desired, just a good party, probably this summer around his birthday. Please celebrate him by having a martini (or beverage of choice) tonight. Donations to ACLU (or ) would always trump flowers according to him.
Remember him with his favorite lines.
"And if the while I think on thee dear friend, all losses are restored and sorrows end."
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 18 to Jan. 19, 2020