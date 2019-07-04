Services
Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
12401 West National Avenue
New Berlin, WI 53151
(262) 786-8009
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Buechs
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles C. Buechs

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles C. Buechs Notice
Buechs, Charles C. Joined his beloved wife, Veryl of 72 years, Monday July 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving father of Robert (Linda) and Michael (Barbara) Buechs. Bapa and Grandpa of Kari, Heather, Scott and Michael. Great-Bapa and Great-Grandpa of Haley, Kenzie, Tyler, Kailey, Cassandra, Ashlyn and Emma. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army for 38 yrs. He served during WWII and lastly in the 452d General Hospital. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday July 6, 2019 12 Noon -1:30 PM. Funeral Service 1:30 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.

logo

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Krause Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc.
Download Now
jsonline