Buechs, Charles C. Joined his beloved wife, Veryl of 72 years, Monday July 1, 2019 at the age of 95. Loving father of Robert (Linda) and Michael (Barbara) Buechs. Bapa and Grandpa of Kari, Heather, Scott and Michael. Great-Bapa and Great-Grandpa of Haley, Kenzie, Tyler, Kailey, Cassandra, Ashlyn and Emma. Charles proudly served his country in the United States Army for 38 yrs. He served during WWII and lastly in the 452d General Hospital. Visitation at the Funeral Home, Saturday July 6, 2019 12 Noon -1:30 PM. Funeral Service 1:30 PM. Interment Wisconsin Memorial Park.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 4, 2019