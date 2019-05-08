Services
Charles C. Possehl

Charles C. Possehl Notice
Possehl, Charles C. Passed away peacefully, Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the age of 81. Beloved husband of the late Leone R. Loving dad of Kelly, and the late Charles P. Proud and cherished grandpa of Mariana, Hannah, and Carson. Beloved brother of Darlene. Special uncle of Dawn, Jim, Bill and Craig. Special great uncle to Courtney and Zakk. Also, in the loving memory of many other relatives and friends. Visitation to be held at the funeral home Friday, May 10, 2019 from 4PM to 6PM. Funeral Service at 6PM. Burial to be held on Monday, May 13, 2019 at 1PM at Highland Memorial Park 14875 W. Greenfield Ave. New Berlin, WI. Memorials appreciated to of Wisconsin.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 8, 2019
