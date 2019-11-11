Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles DeBack
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles D. DeBack Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles D. DeBack Jr. Notice
Charles D. DeBack Jr.

Hales Corners - Charles found peace on November 9, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his wife of 40 years, Elaine (Grimmer Jastroch) and his beloved family. Loving father of Patrick (Deb) Jastroch, Dale (Jennie) Jastroch, MaryBeth (John) Staffaroni, Michelle (Matt) Carranza and Michael (Lori DeBack. Proud papa of his many grandchildren. Charles enjoyed farming and the great outdoors, spending time with family and watching the Green Bay Packers.

A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St.) on Friday November 15, 2019 from 10 AM until time of services at noon. Private Interment.

logo




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
Download Now
jsonline