|
|
Charles D. DeBack Jr.
Hales Corners - Charles found peace on November 9, 2019 at the age of 85 surrounded by his wife of 40 years, Elaine (Grimmer Jastroch) and his beloved family. Loving father of Patrick (Deb) Jastroch, Dale (Jennie) Jastroch, MaryBeth (John) Staffaroni, Michelle (Matt) Carranza and Michael (Lori DeBack. Proud papa of his many grandchildren. Charles enjoyed farming and the great outdoors, spending time with family and watching the Green Bay Packers.
A Memorial Visitation will be held at the MAX A. SASS & SONS GREENRIDGE CHAPEL (4747 S. 60th St.) on Friday November 15, 2019 from 10 AM until time of services at noon. Private Interment.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 11 to Nov. 13, 2019