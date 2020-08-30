Charles C. DeVelice "Chuck"Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 26, 2020, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Salinas). Dear father of Janet (Felicia) and Matthew (Ascia). Cherished grandfather of Kora, Mathias and Jaylah. Brother of Marcia (Doug) and Vicki (Ed). Brother-in-law of Teresa, George (Joyce), Joe (Sandy), Rick (Judy), Patti (Tom), Carlos (Sherry) and Nanette (Hector). Chuck was welcomed into eternal life by his son Clayton; parents Clayton and Mae DeVelice; his sister Patricia; and his mother-in-law Sharon Salinas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Chuck (PaPa) will be sadly missed by his 4-legged baby Molly. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:30PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Proud Marine Corp Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House Wisconsin appreciated."Oohrah"