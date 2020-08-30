1/
Charles "Chuck" DeVelice
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles C. DeVelice "Chuck"

Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Wednesday, August 26, 2020, age 68 years. Beloved husband of Maria (nee Salinas). Dear father of Janet (Felicia) and Matthew (Ascia). Cherished grandfather of Kora, Mathias and Jaylah. Brother of Marcia (Doug) and Vicki (Ed). Brother-in-law of Teresa, George (Joyce), Joe (Sandy), Rick (Judy), Patti (Tom), Carlos (Sherry) and Nanette (Hector). Chuck was welcomed into eternal life by his son Clayton; parents Clayton and Mae DeVelice; his sister Patricia; and his mother-in-law Sharon Salinas. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Chuck (PaPa) will be sadly missed by his 4-legged baby Molly. Visitation Tuesday, September 1, 2020 at Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis 4PM until time of Funeral Service at 6:30PM. Private interment Southern Wisconsin Veterans Cemetery. Proud Marine Corp Veteran. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Fisher House Wisconsin appreciated.

"Oohrah"








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Aug. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
1
Visitation
04:00 - 06:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
SEP
1
Funeral service
06:30 PM
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis
10210 West Lincoln Avenue
Milwaukee, WI 53227
(414) 546-4342
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bevsek-Verbick Funeral Home - West Allis

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved