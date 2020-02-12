Services
Max A Sass & Sons Greenridge Chapel
4747 South 60th
Greenfield, WI 53220
(414) 282-4050
Charles "Charlie" Duncan

Charles "Charlie" Duncan Notice
Charles "Charlie" Duncan

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on February 11, 2020 at age 60. Loving husband of the late Carey for 40 years. Loving dad of Joseph (Melissa) and Amy Duncan. Proud papa of Nathan and Matthew Duncan. Dear brother of Kenny (Val) Duncan. Beloved nephew of Eleanor Last. Further survived by other relatives, friends and by his girlfriend Donna Langham.

A visitation will be held at the Max A. Sass and Sons Greenridge Chapel on Sunday, February 16th from 2PM until time of family services at 5PM. Private Interment Pinelawn Memorial Park.

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 12 to Feb. 14, 2020
