Services
Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home
908-11th Avenue
Union Grove, WI 53182
(262) 878-2011
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Dahms
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Dahms


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Dahms Notice
Charles E. Dahms

West Allis - Charles E. Dahms age 74 of West Allis passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. Charles was born August 11, 1945 to Harold and Virginia (nee Hale) Dahms in Milwaukee, WI. He was a lifetime resident of West Allis. The family has suggested memorials honoring Charles be made to So. WI Veterans Boland Hall. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00AM, at the Chapel in Boland Hall, at So. WI Veterans Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Sept 16 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM in the CHAPEL. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove, WI 53182 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
jsonline