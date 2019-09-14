|
|
Charles E. Dahms
West Allis - Charles E. Dahms age 74 of West Allis passed away Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Home in Union Grove. Charles was born August 11, 1945 to Harold and Virginia (nee Hale) Dahms in Milwaukee, WI. He was a lifetime resident of West Allis. The family has suggested memorials honoring Charles be made to So. WI Veterans Boland Hall. Funeral Services will be held on Monday, September 16, 2019 at 11:00AM, at the Chapel in Boland Hall, at So. WI Veterans Home. Relatives and friends may visit with the family on Monday, Sept 16 from 10:00AM until 11:00AM in the CHAPEL. Burial with full Military Honors will follow at Highland Memorial Park, New Berlin. Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home & Crematory, Union Grove, WI 53182 www.danielsfamilyfuneral.com
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 14, 2019