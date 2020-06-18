Charles E. "Charlie" Eckart
1927 - 2020
Charles "Charlie" E. Eckart

West Allis - Age 93, passed away peacefully on June 17, 2020 at Zilber Family Hospice, Wauwatosa. He was born on June 8, 1927 to Joseph and Emilie (Roder) Eckart. Charlie was a Chief Tool Engineer and retired from Harnischfeger. He was also active in SME, Society of Manufacturing Engineers, Chapter 4 Milwaukee. He was the former president of Region 6. Charlie was a lifelong member of St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church, Milwaukee. Charlie is survived by his loving wife of more than 70 years, Burdette (Mueller) Eckart and sons Robert (Betty), James (Barbara), and son-in-law Jerome Gratz. He is also survived by his grandchildren Jeff (Carolyn), Jennifer (Ryan) Kelly, Katie (Paul) Hugo, Melanie (Justin) Garrity, and his four great-grandchildren, Ruby, Scarlett, Oliver, and Alister. Charlie was preceded in death by his infant sister, his parents and his youngest son William. The family would like to thank the staff at Zilber Family Hospice for their wonderful care of Charlie. A special thanks to Mike M., RN. A private service for the family will be held and his burial will be at Arlington Park Cemetery.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jun. 18 to Jun. 21, 2020.
