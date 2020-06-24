Charles E. Guy



It is with great sadness that the family of Charles E. Guy, announces his passing after a brief illness, on June 20th, 2020 in Memphis, TN. He was born to Rev. John Guy Sr & Betty Guy on October 29, 1941. He was a graduate of Carver High School and proudly served in the United States Army.



Charles truly loved life, God & his beloved family. He is survived by his children Shirl Smith of Woodbridge, VA, Kenneth (Tina) Guy of Milwaukee, WI, and Kimberly (Carl) Danson of Nashville, TN., 5 grandchildren, a host of brothers and sisters, loving relatives and friends.



Celebration of his life will be held on Monday, June 29, 2020, at 2 p.m., at N.J. Ford and Sons Funeral Home, 12 South Pkwy W, Memphis, TN 38109. (901) 948-7755.









