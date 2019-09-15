Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Hallingstad
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles E. Hallingstad


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles E. Hallingstad Notice
Charles E. Hallingstad

Waukesha - Born April 11, 1950 in Burlington; Left us suddenly on September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Garity) for 47 years. Very proud father of Matthew of Denver, CO and Eric of Boise, ID. Loving grandpa of Anders of Boise, ID. Dear brother of Dennis (Joyce) of Lantana, TX and Thomas (Susan) of Burlington, WI. Charlie is also loved and will be missed by his faithful furry companion Brady, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and dear neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Lanona "Jean" Hallingstad, and beloved dogs Timber, Trapper, Maggie, Thunder and Cody.

Charlie was a graduate of Burlington High School (1968) and UW-Whitewater (1972). He was In the Army Reserves for 33 years, two years Active Duty. Charlie retired from the Waukesha County Highway Department after 40 years of dedicated service.

Charlie was not only a great friend and mentor, but first and foremost, he was a great husband and father. He was also well-loved by the neighbors in his community and was seen walking his dog several times a day.

Per Charlie's request, no visitation or service will be held. Instead, his wishes were to be cremated, and his ashes scattered in his favorite places.

If so desired, donations in Charlie's name can be made to the Waukesha Humane Society, Disabled Veterans, Intermountain Bird Observatory, or St. Joseph's Indian School.





Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
jsonline