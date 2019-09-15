|
Charles E. Hallingstad
Waukesha - Born April 11, 1950 in Burlington; Left us suddenly on September 2, 2019. Beloved husband of Patricia (nee Garity) for 47 years. Very proud father of Matthew of Denver, CO and Eric of Boise, ID. Loving grandpa of Anders of Boise, ID. Dear brother of Dennis (Joyce) of Lantana, TX and Thomas (Susan) of Burlington, WI. Charlie is also loved and will be missed by his faithful furry companion Brady, cousins, nieces, nephews, other relatives, friends and dear neighbors. He was preceded in death by his parents Milton and Lanona "Jean" Hallingstad, and beloved dogs Timber, Trapper, Maggie, Thunder and Cody.
Charlie was a graduate of Burlington High School (1968) and UW-Whitewater (1972). He was In the Army Reserves for 33 years, two years Active Duty. Charlie retired from the Waukesha County Highway Department after 40 years of dedicated service.
Charlie was not only a great friend and mentor, but first and foremost, he was a great husband and father. He was also well-loved by the neighbors in his community and was seen walking his dog several times a day.
Per Charlie's request, no visitation or service will be held. Instead, his wishes were to be cremated, and his ashes scattered in his favorite places.
If so desired, donations in Charlie's name can be made to the Waukesha Humane Society, Disabled Veterans, Intermountain Bird Observatory, or St. Joseph's Indian School.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 15, 2019