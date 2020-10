Charles E. "Chuck" PlautzCalled Home to the Lord on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at the age of 69 years. Loving brother of Art (the late Heidi), Marie (Mike) Ziolkowski and Mark (Aimee). Uncle of Elizabeth, Jennifer, Peter, Gregory, Allyson and Andrew. Nephew of Charlotte and Maycel. Also survived by other relatives and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Wilfred and Irene Plautz. Funeral Services for Chuck will be held at a late date.