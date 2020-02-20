|
|
Charles "Chuck" F. Bingenheimer
Brookfield - Born December 25th, 1957. Found peace February 16th, 2020 age 62. Beloved husband of Linda (Sellhausen) and cherished father of Cherie (Dan) Bingenheimer. Preceded in death by his cherished parents John Sr. and Martha, brothers John, Paul, and Matt, and loved brother-in-law Andy Pugens. Survived by sister Angie Pugens and brother Steve (Brenda). Loved brother-in-law of Debbie (Tim) Jaskolski, Kathy (Mario) Di Salvo, and Richard (Geralyn) Sellhausen. Further survived by Best Friend Matt Samens, nieces, nephews and friends.
A Wisconsin native all of his life, Chuck was a dedicated hardworking man, taking joy in photography, the outdoors, working on his home, and world travel. He attended further education courses all his life after graduating from Boys Tech in 1976. Married to Linda in 1976, they built a home and family in Sussex Waukesha. He worked as a robotics engineer at ACS (Sterling) until his early retirement due to disability. Despite the troubles his body gave him he still managed to work on his garden and home in Brookfield and travel abroad to far off places, even conquering the Great Wall of China and snorkeling in the Caribbean. We will miss his stories and handyman know how even when he was only the armchair overseer.
Visitation will be held on Sunday, February 23, 2020 at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 380 Bluemound Rd. Waukesha from 2:00 PM until the time of Funeral Service at 4:00 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020