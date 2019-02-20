|
Shupe, Charles F. Of Pewaukee, WI passed away Sunday, February 10, 2019. Beloved husband of Dulcie (64 years) and loving father of Doug (Donna), Betsy (the late Rob), Pam (Tim), Katie (Mark), 9 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren. We thank him for his service in World War II in the 89th Division Army as Technical Sargent. Chuck applied his BS-Electrical Engineering degree from Iowa State University while employed at Delco Electronics for 39 years in avionics as a field service engineer manager. A quiet but kind man, we remember him fondly as a caring husband and loving father who was always present for his family. Chuck was an avid golfer, fisherman, amateur ham radio operator, and enjoyed hiking and spending time with family in Colorado, Canada and Florida. Visitation at ST. BARTHOLOMEW EPISCOPAL CHURCH, N27 W24000 Paul Ct., Pewaukee on Thursday, February 28 at 2:00 PM. Funeral Service at 3:15 PM.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Feb. 20, 2019