Charles Garth Ertl Sr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles Garth Ertl, Sr.

Charles Garth Ertl, Sr. "Chuck" passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 81 in Germantown, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Maryann (Blizzard), their four children, Garth (Jackie), Katie (Paul) Korrison, Christopher (Krista), and Molly (Jason) Lever, and six grandchildren, Madeline, Nicholas, Caroline, Christopher, Mary Kate and Casey. He is also survived by his sister, Judie (Gerry) Doyle.

Chuck was born to Frank and Clara Ertl in 1939 in Madison, and they moved to Milwaukee a short time later. He attended Marquette University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962, but more importantly, Marquette is where he met his wife of nearly 57 years, Maryann. They raised four children in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, where they lived for more than 45 years, before retiring to Germantown in 2018. For years, Chuck and Maryann were active members of St. Monica's Parish.

Due to current events, a memorial service has not been scheduled, but we anticipate a memorial mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown later this Summer.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Riverwest Food Pantry, two of Chuck and Maryann's favorite charities.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 21 to May 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved