Charles Garth Ertl, Sr.



Charles Garth Ertl, Sr. "Chuck" passed away on May 19, 2020 at the age of 81 in Germantown, Wisconsin. He is survived by his wife, Maryann (Blizzard), their four children, Garth (Jackie), Katie (Paul) Korrison, Christopher (Krista), and Molly (Jason) Lever, and six grandchildren, Madeline, Nicholas, Caroline, Christopher, Mary Kate and Casey. He is also survived by his sister, Judie (Gerry) Doyle.



Chuck was born to Frank and Clara Ertl in 1939 in Madison, and they moved to Milwaukee a short time later. He attended Marquette University where he earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mechanical Engineering in 1962, but more importantly, Marquette is where he met his wife of nearly 57 years, Maryann. They raised four children in Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin, where they lived for more than 45 years, before retiring to Germantown in 2018. For years, Chuck and Maryann were active members of St. Monica's Parish.



Due to current events, a memorial service has not been scheduled, but we anticipate a memorial mass at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Germantown later this Summer.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a memorial donation to the Milwaukee Rescue Mission or the Riverwest Food Pantry, two of Chuck and Maryann's favorite charities.









