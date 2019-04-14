|
Grenier, Charles "Chuck/Charlie" Passed away unexpectedly on April 9, 2019 at the age of 41. Charlie was the loving son of Duane and Bonnie Grenier and brother to Kristin (Nick) Drenzek, Jeff (Jodi) Grenier, and Susan Grenier. He was "Uncle Charlie" to Ben, Lauren, Katie, Maddie, and Aaliyah. He is further survived by his aunt Doreen (Steve) Haimann, and cousins Lori (Blair) Czarnecki, Linda (Jeff) Snyder, Amanda (Larry) Lawver, and Samantha (Andrew) Becker. He was preceded in death by his aunt and uncle, Judy and Tom Hawkins, and his grandparents. Our family would like to thank Charlie's "extended family" of friends and "buddies" for their love. Charlie truly lived by the old saying, "Family isn't just blood, it's the people in your life who are there for you when you need them most". Our lives were all blessed by Charlie's enormous heart and a laugh that lit up a room. May we all find comfort in knowing that Charlie is resting in the arms of the Lord and the memory of the love and laughter he gave to all of us will never ever be forgotten. In keeping with the spirit of Charlie, we are planning a Celebration of Life memorial gathering which will take place at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Apr. 14, 2019