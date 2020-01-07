|
Charles H. "Charlie" Evans
Greendale - Charlie was born to eternal life on December 11, 2019 at the age of 89. He was born in Charleston, South Carolina on April 22, 1930 to Charles Howard and Dorothy Wagener Evans and was the brother of Andreas "Red" Evans. His great-grandfather John Wagener was the Mayor of Charleston. Beloved husband for 65 years of Doris (nee Stamitti). Loving father of Rev. Barbara (Noel) Piercy, Charles "Chip" (Gabriela) and Jon. Proud grandfather of Joelle Piercy (Dennis Boyle), Adriana Pierce and Violeta Evans. Great-grandfather of Clara and Maxwell Piercy-Boyle. Further survived by other relatives and many friends.
Charlie was a member of Hales Corners Lutheran Church, MENSA, Florentine Opera, Professional Engineers Society, Italian Community Center and was a Greendale Trustee. He was a graduate of Clemson University with a degree in Electrical Engineering (Charlie was a proud member of the Clemson Tigers), graduate of Allis Chalmers Engineering Training Program, worked at Allis Chalmers Nuclear Power Division, Argonne National Laboratory in Illinois and General Motors Space Program, and was an instructor at Milwaukee Area Technical College.
After retirement, he spent the rest of his life enjoying his home, spending time teaching Bible classes, singing with church choirs, and entertaining diners at the Taste of Italy. He produced a sacred song album "Sing God's Plan" and wrote three books, Electronic Amplifiers, Bible Prophecy and the End Times and Electronic Design Techniques.
Memorial Service on Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at HALES CORNERS LUTHERAN CHURCH, 12300 W. Janesville Road at 7PM with visitation and light refreshments to follow.
In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts in Charlie's memory may be made to Hales Corners Lutheran Church.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020