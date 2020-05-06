Charles H. Torner
1937 - 2020
Charles H. Torner

Birmingham - Passed away May 1, 2020. Chuck was born to the late Josephine and Charles C. Torner in Milwaukee, WI on July 15, 1937. Beloved husband of Maryanne and the late Camille. Proud father of JoAnn (Joe) Gagnier, Charles (Lori) Torner and Nancy (Joe) Clynes. Devoted grandfather of Marielle (Kyle) Wallace, Francoise (Harold) Gagnier Marshall, Genevieve Gagnier, Jennifer Torner, Catherine Torner and Aidan Clynes. Older brother of Justine (Don) Wyderka. A private burial will take place at White Chapel Cemetery. A gathering for family and friends to celebrate Chuck's life will be held once current restrictions are lifted. Memorials may be made to the Charles H. Torner Scholarship at the Birmingham Bloomfield Art Center (BBAC), 1516 S. Cranbrook Road, Birmingham, MI 48009 or online at bbartcenter.org.

View obituary and share memories at

AJDesmond.com




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial Gathering
Burial
White Chapel Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
A.J. Desmond & Sons
2600 Crooks Road
Troy, MI 48084
(248) 362-2500
