Charles "Chuck" Horvath
Charles "Chuck" Horvath

Milwaukee - Born to Eternal Life on Sunday, July 12, 2020, at the age of 91 years. Beloved husband for 70 years to Yvonne (née Christenson). Loving father of the late James (Camille) Horvath, Jeff (Marianne) Horvath and Diana (Ron) Dahlberg. Chuck is also loved and will be missed by 5 grandchildren, 5 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandsons, other relatives and friends.

Veteran of the US Army. Former employee of Louis Allis Company/MagneTek and the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Member of Poplar Creek Church, New Berlin. If so desired, memorials in Charles' name may be made to Poplar Creek Church Missions.

Private entombment Pinelawn Memorial.








Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Jul. 15 to Jul. 19, 2020.
