Charles J. Bruders
Charles J. Bruders

Franklin - Born to Eternal Life peacefully on October 29, 2020, surrounded by his family at the age of 86. Beloved husband of Rita (nee Rooney) Bruders for 60 years. Loving father of Charles "Chuck" Bruders Jr., Robert "Bob" (Elizabeth) Bruders, Maureen (the late Richard) Herzog and Paul Bruders (Annette Veil). Proud grandfather of 11 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. Dear brother of the late Beverly (the late Chuck) Coakley, Bonnie (Jerry) Stevlingson, Tom (Mary) Bruders, Mary (Fred) Wellman, Pat (Mike) Pauly and the late Jim (Mary) Bruders. Brother-in-law of the late Tom (Sharon) Rooney, Evie (the late George) Kukowski and Sheila (Dennis) Berry. Charles will also be remembered by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

Charles was a proud U.S. Army veteran and was union truck driver for many years.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 5, at CHURCH AND CHAPEL FUNERAL HOME, 1875 N. Calhoun Rd., Brookfield, from 5 PM, followed by the service at 7 PM. Private interment St. Patrick Cemetery, Waldo, WI.






Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 1 to Nov. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Church & Chapel Funeral and Cremation Services
1875 North Calhoun Rd
Brookfield, WI 53005
(262) 786-8030
