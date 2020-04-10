Services
Charles J. "Chuck" Frank


1953 - 2020
Charles J. "Chuck" Frank Notice
Charles "Chuck" J. Frank

August 29, 1953-April 3, 2020

Age 66, passed away peacefully at home on April 3, 2020.

Beloved husband of Bonnie (nee Gressen) for 46 years. Cherished son-in-law of Martha Gressen (nee Weinberger). Loving and devoted father of Heather (Erik) and Nathan (Karla). Proud "Lord Grandfather" of Lilla Goellner, Ethan and Logan Frank, and Anabel Larios. Dear friend of Glen and Tina Drinka. His saga continues on in his furry companion, Wookee. Always the hard worker and provider for his family, heavy metal rocker, and voracious reader. "All of our love to you..."

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020
