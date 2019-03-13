Services
Kustner, Charles J. Age 87, was born to Eternal Life on March 11, 2019. Loving husband of Martha (nee Penwell) for 64 years. Beloved father of Catherine Kustner, Thomas (Carmela) Kustner, and Anne (John) Haser. Grandfather of Lauren, Gabriela, Richard (Soledad), Natalie, Nathan, Edward, and Andrew Kustner, Isabelle Haser. Great-grandfather of Sayeh Kustner-Laboy. Chuck was born April 26, 1931 in Evanston, IL. Visitation will be held on Monday, March 18, at 9:00 am to 10:30 am, Eulogy at 10:45 am, followed by the 11:00 am Mass of Christian Burial, at St. Mary's Visitation Parish, 1260 Church St., Elm Grove. A private interment will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. Mary Visitation Parish or Petawa Cultural Center (https://newcenter.petawa.org/donate) are much appreciated.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Mar. 13, 2019
