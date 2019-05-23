|
Lelinski, Charles "Chuck" J. Entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday May 21, 2019 at the age of 75 years. Preceded in death by his parents Florian and Marguerite, sister Janice, and brother-in-law Thomas Burns. He is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Patricia Lelinski (nee Burns), and his children Ann (Chad) Raden, Kristen (Alex) Ramirez, Karyn (David) Lemanczyk, Megan Lelinski, Erin Lelinski, and Andrew (Jessica) Lelinski. Also survived by grandchildren Nicholas and Lauren Raden, Samuel and Josefina Ramirez, Natalie and Leslie Lemanczyk, Blake Lelinski, Ben and Jack Perleberg, and Joseph, Adele, and Gabriel Lelinski. Further survived by brothers James Lelinski and Thomas Lelinski, brother-in-law Gary Burns, nieces, nephews, other family and friends. Chuck served as a Police Officer for the Milwaukee Police Department and as a Special Agent for the Federal Government. He was a member of the St. Rita Holy Name Society and a member of the 4th Degree of the Pere Marquette Council of the Knights of Columbus. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday May 24, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at St. Rita Catholic Church S. 60th & W. Lincoln Ave. Entombment Mount Olivet Cemetery. Visitation Friday at St. Rita Catholic Church 10:00 am until time of Mass.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on May 23, 2019