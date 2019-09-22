Services
Interment
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Patrick's Cemetery
Charles John Jeffords


1941 - 2019
Green Valley, AZ - Charles John Jeffords, 78, of Green Valley, AZ died on August 19, 2019. Born January 25, 1941 to Raymond and Helen (O'Neill) Jeffords of Hartford he graduated from Hartford High School in 1959 and began a five-year tenure as a Brother in the Redemptorist Order, starting a lifetime of service. After traveling the world and a 34-year career at Wisconsin Electric in Milwaukee, he left the cold Wisconsin winters and retired to Green Valley, Arizona to enjoy a community of friends and pursue his many hobbies.

Charles was preceded in death by his parents and two older brothers, Bob and Tom. He is survived by his sister Kathleen Jeffords of Madison in addition to extended family members and dear friends. Charles was the keeper of the family history with an unsurpassed memory. He will not be forgotten by all who love and miss him. An interment of ashes will be held at noon on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at St. Patrick's Cemetery followed by a Celebration of Life at the Tally Ho Restaurant in Hartford, WI. A full obituary can be found at https://www.oasiscremationandfuneralcare.com/notices/Charles-Jeffords



Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on Sept. 22, 2019
