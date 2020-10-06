1/1
Charles John Morgano
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles John Morgano

Milwaukee - Charles John Morgano passed away peacefully on the morning of October 4th after nearly 88 years filled with love. Charlie (Chuck to some, Papa to a lucky few) was born and raised in Savannah, Ill. and spent his adult life in Milwaukee, entertaining friends and family with his stories and songs (sung out of tune without a care), jokes and infectious, goofy smile. A veteran of the army and the railroad, Charlie was dedicated to his family who loved him for his warm heart and humor, especially his beloved wife of 60 years, Marlene (Genevieve or Gen to him). He will be missed and remembered by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, four doting grandchildren and his great grandson as well as his younger brother, nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends who will shed many tears but remember far more laughter. Celebration of life to be held in the near future.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 6 to Oct. 11, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved