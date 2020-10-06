Charles John Morgano



Milwaukee - Charles John Morgano passed away peacefully on the morning of October 4th after nearly 88 years filled with love. Charlie (Chuck to some, Papa to a lucky few) was born and raised in Savannah, Ill. and spent his adult life in Milwaukee, entertaining friends and family with his stories and songs (sung out of tune without a care), jokes and infectious, goofy smile. A veteran of the army and the railroad, Charlie was dedicated to his family who loved him for his warm heart and humor, especially his beloved wife of 60 years, Marlene (Genevieve or Gen to him). He will be missed and remembered by his wife, two sons and daughters-in-law, four doting grandchildren and his great grandson as well as his younger brother, nieces, nephews and countless other family and friends who will shed many tears but remember far more laughter. Celebration of life to be held in the near future.









