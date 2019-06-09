Services
Adashek, Charles K. "Charlie" Entered into the Fullness of Eternal Life on Thursday, June 6, 2019 at the age of 71. Longtime resident of Glendale. Son of the late Sherburn I. Adashek and Frances (nee Kaufmann) Adashek Chernov. Best friend and beloved husband for 41 years of Rosemary (nee Tzareff) Adashek. Loving father of Jeffrey, Joseph, and Michael Adashek. Dear brother of Nancy (Tom) Cameron, and dear nephew of Charlotte (the late Floyd) Adashek. Further survived by other relatives and good friends. Charlie was a graduate of UW-Madison and a lifelong avid chess player. A longtime member of St. Robert Parish, Charlie had a deep, fervent prayer life. He was a loving and devoted husband and father, and will be deeply missed by his family and all who had the privilege of knowing him. Visitation will take place on Thursday, June 13, from 10:00 AM to 12 Noon at St. Robert Catholic Church, corner of N. Farwell Avenue and E. Capitol Drive, Shorewood, followed by the celebration of the Mass of Christian Burial at 12 Noon. Interment at Holy Cross Cemetery will be private for the family. Memorials in Charlie's name may be made to St. Robert Parish, The , or The .
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on June 9, 2019
