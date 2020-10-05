1/1
Charles K. Unger
Charles K. Unger

Berlin - Charles (Chuck) K. Unger (age 62) Berlin, formerly of West Allis, entered into eternal rest on October 1st, 2020 after a long battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy, a degenerative brain disease.

Chuck was born to Elizabeth (nee Burghaus) and Norbert Unger on October 4, 1957.

For 28 years he made his career with the West Allis Police Department. He started as a Patrolman, served on many task forces and initiatives, finally retiring as a Captain of Police in 2011.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Unger (nee Pflugradt); children, Annie (Eric) Kassens, Debra (Philip) Krueger, Colette (Christopher) Nakielski, and Benjamin (Casey) Unger; and eight grandchildren. He is further survived by his mother, Elizabeth Unger; and siblings, Steven (Marlene) Unger, Thomas (Sally) Unger, Barbara (Randy) Scudder, Mary (Patrick) Boushon, and John (Marge) Unger; as well as many loving Pflugradt in-laws and friends. He has been preceded in death by his father Norbert Unger and brother, Joseph Unger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday, October 10, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church of Redgranite with Deacon Bob Precourt officiating.

Family and friends may visit with the family and pay their respects to Chuck on Friday, October 9, 2020 from 4:00-7:00 p.m. at the Wiecki-Skipchak Funeral Home of Berlin and also on Saturday, October 10 2020 from 9:30-11:00 a.m. at St. Mark's Catholic Church of Redgranite.

Burial will follow services at the St. Mark Cemetery.

For more information, please refer to www.wieckiskipchakfuneralhome.com.




Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2020.
