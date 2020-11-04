Or Copy this URL to Share

Sheboygan Falls - Charles W. Kostrivas, 89, formerly Milwaukee, died in Sheboygan Falls on Tuesday, Nov 3, 2020. Charles was a tool and die worker at Tulip Corp for over 40 years. Survived by his wife, Margaret; daughter, Zoe (Tim) Williams; two sons, William (Mary) Kostrivas and Thomas (Susie) Kostrivas; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren. Private family services were held at Wisconsin Memorial Park. The Wenig Funeral Home of Sheboygan Falls (920-467-3431) is serving the family with arrangements.









