Charles L. CostelloWest Milwaukee - Passed to Eternal Life Monday, July 6, 2020, age 73 years. Beloved husband of Mary (nee Mathea). Dear father of Tammy (Brian "Gilly") Gillessen. Loving Papa of Brandon and the late Brandi Gillessen. Dear brother of Lynn Szopinski, Donna Wade, Herman Flechner, Terry Flechner, Jennie Stone, Mary (Mike) Bokota, Dorothy (Frank) Moser, the late Gary Costello and the late Eddie Flechner. Also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. Visitation Monday, July 13, 2020 at Bevsek Verbick Funeral Home- West Allis 3PM until time of Funeral Service at 7PM. Retired employee of Ryder. Member of Eisstock Club and loved St. Florian Dartball and Bowling team. In lieu of flowers, Memorials to the Family appreciated.