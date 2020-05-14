Charles L. "Chuck" Gloor
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Charles's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Charles L. "Chuck" Gloor

Menomonee Falls - Passed away May 10, 2020, 5 months into his 93rd year. Caring husband of Audrey for 63 years. Loving father of Andy (Wendy), Jim, and Karen.

Proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren: Kelley (Joe) Beard, Corey, Dani, Erin, and 1 great-grandchild Alice. Charles is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

Chuck was a lifelong teacher and passionate educator with the Milwaukee Public Schools, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Alverno College. He was an avid reader and a skilled craftsman. Most of all, Chuck loved to travel. He documented his many travels with plenty of pictures. The avid photographer was known for his frequent slide shows. Oh, those "Gloorious" slide shows.

A Celebration of Life service for Chuck will be planned for a later date. Please see the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Chuck are appreciated to The Hunger Task Force.

In times of conflict, Chuck always said and lived by a simple ideal -"Treat everyone with kindness".






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from May 14 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved