Charles L. "Chuck" GloorMenomonee Falls - Passed away May 10, 2020, 5 months into his 93rd year. Caring husband of Audrey for 63 years. Loving father of Andy (Wendy), Jim, and Karen.Proud grandfather of 4 grandchildren: Kelley (Joe) Beard, Corey, Dani, Erin, and 1 great-grandchild Alice. Charles is also survived by many nieces, nephews, and other relatives.Chuck was a lifelong teacher and passionate educator with the Milwaukee Public Schools, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, and Alverno College. He was an avid reader and a skilled craftsman. Most of all, Chuck loved to travel. He documented his many travels with plenty of pictures. The avid photographer was known for his frequent slide shows. Oh, those "Gloorious" slide shows.A Celebration of Life service for Chuck will be planned for a later date. Please see the funeral home website for updates. In lieu of flowers, memorials in honor of Chuck are appreciated to The Hunger Task Force.In times of conflict, Chuck always said and lived by a simple ideal -"Treat everyone with kindness".