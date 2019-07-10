|
|
Owen, Charles "Charlie" L. Charles "Charlie" L. Owen, formerly of Slinger, Wisconsin, passed away on July 08, 2019 at the age of 72. Charlie was born in Sullivan, IN on November 4, 1946 to the late William and Theresa (nee Jaskowiak) Owen. Loving father of Wendy (John) Crass. Dear "G-PA" of AJ (Lauren) and Alyssa (fiance' Jake). He is further survived by his siblings Rita Kurylo, Jim (Karen) Owen, Phyllis (Chuck) Klumb, and Fran (Harvey) Strackbein, also many more relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Rose Mary Klippel, brother-in-law Calvin Klippel, brother-in-law Dick Kurylo, and nephews: Ross Kurylo, Lee Owen, and Jimmy Klippel. Charlie was a machinist and eventually foreman at Custom Products Corporation in Menomonee Falls for 31 years. He was an avid NASCAR fan and his love of racing began at the Slinger Super Speedway back in 1976 during the Sunday night tradition. He liked to cook; make soups; southern fried chicken, and Christmas Eggnog. He very much enjoyed taking care of plants and gardening. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him. The Crass family would like to thank the staff of The Pavilion at Glacier Valley, Serenity Villa Assisted Living, and Seasons Hospice for their care of Charlie. Private memorials will be held.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel on July 10, 2019