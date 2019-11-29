Services
Milwaukee - Passed away Sunday, November 24, 2019 at the age of 69. Beloved husband of Deborah for 47 Years. Awesome father of Cedric (Bettye), Bridgett, Puertokae Sr.(Loletha), and Makita. Proud PawPaw of Puertokae Jr..Also loved by a host of family and friends. Visitation Saturday December 7th 9 AM-11AM at UNION HILL MISSIONARY BAPTIST CHURCH 2190 N. 49TH St. Milwaukee, WI Service to follow at 11 AM.

"Gone Fishing"

Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Nov. 29 to Dec. 4, 2019
