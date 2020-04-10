|
|
Charles (Chuck) Larsen
Charles (Chuck) Larsen, age 68, passed away peacefully after a week-long battle with Coronovirus, on April 3, 2020, at Meriter Hospital in Madison. He was born March 7, 1952, in Elkhorn and was a 1970 graduate of Elkhorn High School. Having attended Blackhawk Technical College, he excelled in electronics and worked as an audio sales consultant for many years, 18 of them being at American TV in both Madison and Waukesha.
Chuck, a former Waukesha resident for 34 years, spent his last two years in a memory-care facility in DeForest. A true audiophile, Chuck was an avid music collector whose other passion was model car building. An ardent aficionado, he won many local, national, and international awards. He was a long-time member of the Auto Modelers Group of WI. Chuck loved anything "cars", and was extremely proud to have owned, driven, and exhibited a 1929 Ford Model A with a flathead engine.
Chuck leaves behind his ex-wife Debra (John Milligan) Horkan of Sparta, two sons, Chad (Christine) Horkan of Hartland, Garrett (Svenja) Horkan of Downers Grove, IL, grandchildren Cassie, Tanner, and Cole Horkan of Hartland. He is further survived by 3 sisters, Sandra Stratmeyer and Nancy (Jerry) Braatz of Janesville, and Kathleen Willemsen of Delavan.
A celebration of Chuck's life will be held in Brookfield, WI and published with details at a later date.
Published in Milwaukee Journal Sentinel from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020